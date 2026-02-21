Four dead, including child, in Woodbridge stabbing investigated as murder-suicide: Police

The Brief Four people, including a small child, were found dead inside a Woodbridge home. Police are investigating the case as a suspected murder-suicide. Authorities say there is no active threat to the community.



Prince William County police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after four people were found dead inside a Woodbridge residence Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:05 a.m. to a home in the 3400 block of Vale Court in Woodbridge to investigate a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located four deceased individuals inside the residence, including a small child.

Police say all parties involved were stabbed. The presumed suspect, preliminarily identified as an adult woman, was also found dead inside the home, along with two other adult family members — a man and a woman.

Authorities say the incident was contained within the home and there is no active threat to the surrounding community.

All four people who died will be transported to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities of those who died.

Officials have not provided additional details about what may have led up to the incident.

Investigators say more information will be released as it becomes available.