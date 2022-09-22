Jewelry store managers discuss smash-and-grab robberies in Fairfax Co.

Jewelry store managers are speaking out about brazen smash-and-grab robberies at their Fairfax County stores.

Police are still searching for the robbers linked to three smash-and-grabs in less than two weeks.

So far, this has happened at Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center on Sept. 8, Henzley Jewelers in Fair Oaks Mall on Sept. 18, and Sonia Jewelers and Boutique — which is in a Springfield strip mall on Sept. 20.

A manager at Sonia Jewelers, who didn’t want to be identified, said one of the robbers pretended to be shopping for a gift for his wife and then put a gun in her face.

She said he demanded a second robber be let in the store, which has a call box system for security.

Then, she said the men went on to smash two glass cases and take all the 22-karat gold jewelry inside.

Police said the men took off in a black Lexus SUV with stolen plates.

Two days before that robbery, the manager at Henzley Jewelers said thieves made off with a dozen Rolex watches from a front case. He didn’t want to be identified.

"Sunday at 1 p.m. unexpected loud explosion that we heard," he said. "After a few seconds of realization, we saw two guys breaking the counter with two hammers – big, huge hammers, and in 10-15 seconds the counter was broken."

He said he’s never experienced anything like this.

"You don’t know what to do," he said. "There was a lot of people because it was Sunday. There was a lot of people around me in front of the store, and they didn’t know how to react."

In the robbery at Prince Jewelers, it also appeared that suspects stole Rolex watches in addition to jewelry.

Fairfax County police said there were stolen cars involved in the two cases at the malls, and they believe the same suspects were involved in both robberies.

They released surveillance images of suspects in these cases and said they are investigating whether all three of the robberies could be connected. The suspects are described as Black men who are about six feet tall.

"Anyone who’s seen these pictures and can identify them are asked to call our detectives," said Fairfax Co. Police Lt. James Curry. "Certainly the fact that we’ve had three in such close proximity, that’s why we need everyone’s help. And that’s why we have to investigate them under the assumption that they are at least related somehow."

Tysons Corner Center (Fairfax County Police Department)

Curry said police are also coordinating with law enforcement up and down the East Coast to see if this could be a crime ring.

Anyone with information about this case, or others possibly related, is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800 and choose option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).