Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan to headline WorldPride Music Festival in DC

The Brief The WorldPride Music Festival has officially announced the headliners for this year's festival on June 6-7. The event will feature RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, and many more. The nation's capital will be celebrating 50 years of pride.



Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan are set to headline the WorldPride Music Festival at RFK Festival Grounds in D.C.

The lineup for this year's festival includes a number of artists and celebrities who will all be in the district celebrating Pride on June 6-7.

The largest LGBTQ+ music festival in history will feature RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, Raye, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Purple Disco Machine, and more.

This event will mark 50 years of Pride in the nation’s capital.



The WorldPride Music Festival will take place over two days and across three immersive stages, highlighting a range of genres including pop, house, drag, EDM, techno, and more.

General admission, GA+ and VIP tickets start at $209 and will be available to the waitlist on Thursday and

to the general public on Friday. Sign up for first access at WorldPride25.com.