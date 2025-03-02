JD Vance lists Alexandria home for sale after two years in Del Ray

The Brief Vice President JD Vance is selling his five-bedroom Del Ray home for $1.7 million after living there for two years. His presence brought increased police patrols, Secret Service park closures, and neighborhood protests. Vance bought the home through an LLC for over $1.5 million after his U.S. Senate election.



Vice President JD Vance's Alexandria home is now on the market, marking the end of his two-year residence in the Del Ray neighborhood.

The backstory:

An online listing shows the five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath property is up for sale with an asking price of $1.7 million.

Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio before becoming vice president, purchased the home through an LLC for more than $1.5 million after his 2022 Senate election.

Vance’s presence in the largely left-leaning community drew attention and, at times, controversy.

The Secret Service frequently shut down nearby Judy Lowe Park due to security concerns, requiring residents to check online or posted signs for daily access updates.

The neighborhood also saw protests, increased police patrols, and acts of opposition, including a resident yarn-bombing a tree in his yard with a knitted sign reading, "Respect Our Rights."

J.D. Vance and his family have already moved into the vice president's house at 1 Observatory Circle in Washington, D.C.

The white 19th-century house at the U.S. Naval Observatory was built in 1893 and originally housed the observatory's superintendent, according to the White House.

