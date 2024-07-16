JD Vance owns a $1.5M home in Alexandria. Here's what his neighbors have to say

Ohio Senator JD Vance, who owns a home in Alexandria, is stirring reactions in the community.

Del Ray is considered a left-of-center community, now home to a clearly right-of-center candidate to be the next vice president of the United States. JD Vance is not putting Del Ray on the map, but his decision to buy a home here was the talk of this community Tuesday.

"You know I think everybody has a right to live wherever they want to live, and as long as he's a kind and contributing member of the community, then I'm glad he's here," said one resident.

If you want a snapshot of an all-American suburban community, this is it: Del Ray. A charming and highly regarded section of Alexandria, Virginia, complete with families and parks, American and Pride flags, and a quaint series of shops and restaurants along Mt. Vernon Avenue.

And now home to Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance: an Ohio State University and Yale Law School grad, a one-time venture capitalist and author of the 2018 best-selling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

"As long as he keeps it clean and respects people's opinions and stuff, sure. That's what America is about, just having opinions and being able to have your differences and not shoot people or get into fights," another resident commented.

Vance is reported to have purchased this home, through an LLC, for more than $1.5 million after he was elected to the U.S. Senate. On Tuesday, an Alexandria police officer was stationed across the street from the Vance home.

"I'm not excited, but I'm not upset either. I mean, he's a human being and he has the money and he likes Del Ray. If anything, it tells you a lot more about the neighborhood than it does about JD Vance," a resident said.

JD Vance is quickly becoming a household name now that Donald Trump has picked the first-term Ohio senator as his vice presidential running mate. Vance shares Trump’s conservative values, so some find it interesting that he purchased his DC-area home in the left-leaning Del Ray.

"He can lean right all he wants, but that's not us," one resident laughed.

"It's a free country. I mean, if I had my druthers, he wouldn't exist, but he can live where he wants," said another.

One Del Ray resident, an artist, was so not thrilled with Vance moving into the neighborhood she yard-bombed his home, wrapping a knitted sign reading "Respect Our Rights" around a tree in his front yard.