Jayden Daniels won’t need surgery, won’t immediately be placed on IR: NFL

The Brief Daniels won’t need surgery after dislocating his left elbow Sunday against Seattle. He won’t immediately be placed on IR and will be reevaluated during Washington’s bye week. Coach Quinn admitted fault for keeping Daniels in during the late-game blowout.



Jayden Daniels won’t need surgery for the injury he suffered in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Daniels avoids surgery

Rapoport said MRI results and medical evaluations were encouraging.

"His dislocated left elbow is not as serious as originally anticipated," Rapoport posted on X. " There was no ligament damage & he won't need surgery. Daniels will not be immediately placed on Injured Reserve."

Reevaluated during bye

He added that Daniels will be reevaluated during the team’s bye week.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow midway through the fourth quarter, when the Commanders trailed Seattle by 31 points in a game they lost 38-14.

Head coach Dan Quinn later acknowledged Daniels shouldn’t have been playing at that point. The quarterback was tackled near the goal line and braced his fall with his non-throwing arm, causing the elbow to bend awkwardly.

READ MORE: Commanders fall to Seahawks 38-14, lose Jayden Daniels to arm injury