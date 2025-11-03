Commanders fall to Seahawks 38-14, lose Jayden Daniels to arm injury

The Brief Jayden Daniels exited with an arm injury late in the fourth quarter. Sam Darnold threw four first-half touchdowns. Washington retired Art Monk’s No. 81 jersey at halftime.



Jayden Daniels left Washington’s game against Seattle with 7:29 remaining Sunday night after his left, nonthrowing arm bent awkwardly during a tackle near the goal line in the team’s 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Daniels exits injured

Daniels walked to the tunnel under his own power, but it marked yet another setback in a spiraling season for the second-year quarterback and Washington.

Daniels had just returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for last week’s game in Kansas City. Earlier this season, he missed two games with a knee injury.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold opened the game with 17 straight completions against Washington’s struggling defense. By halftime, he was 16-for-16 for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders is sacked by Uchenna Nwosu #7 and Jarran Reed #90 of the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Northwest Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Landover, Mar Expand

Monk honored

At halftime, Washington retired Hall of Fame receiver Art Monk's No. 81. Monk caught a then-record 106 passes in 1984. He was also the NFL's career leader in receptions at one point in his career.

Monk played with Washington from 1980-93 and was a part of all three of the franchise's Super Bowl-winning teams.

The Commanders host Detroit next Sunday in a rematch of their victory in last season's playoffs.