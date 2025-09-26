Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin uncertain for Sunday’s game against Falcons

The Washington Commanders are keeping a close eye on several key players ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, including quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Both have been dealing with injuries for the past several days. Daniels was limited in practice on Wednesday, while McLaurin did not practice at all.

In addition to Daniels and McLaurin, Noah Brown, Austin Ekeler and John Bates are also dealing with setbacks.

The Commanders take on the Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m.

More information online.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with Jayden Daniels #5 after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on Expand