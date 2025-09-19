Jayden Daniels out for Sunday’s game against Las Vegas Raiders

The Brief Jayden Daniels ruled out with a left knee injury. Marcus Mariota will start Sunday against the Raiders. It’s Mariota’s first start since 2022 with Atlanta.



Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to an injured left knee.

Daniels ruled out

He was unable to practice for a third consecutive day. At a press conference on Friday coach Dan Quinn said Marcus Mariota will replace him in the lineup.

The quarterback sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of the knee injury. He was wearing a brace on his left leg in the locker room.

Mariota gets start

Sunday’s start will be Mariota’s first start since 2022 when he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniels was hurt in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 when he was sacked four times and faced pressure throughout the game.

This is a developing story. Stay with the FOX 5 team for the latest. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC updates. Click here to download.

Latest injury report

In Thursday's injury report from the Commanders, the following players did not play in Thursday's practice:

TE John Bates

WR Noah Brown

WR Deebo Samuel

CB Trey Amos had limited participation in practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury.