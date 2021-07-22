Jason Cerda to perform first live concert post-COVID in DC

D.C. is open and big, live concerts are returning this summer! Starting Thursday, July 22, Events DC is hosting four days of music performances at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast to bring a high-energy, all-out party to the city.

One of the headline shows includes Jason Cerda, an International Puerto-Rican-Dominican Latin Billboard-charting Recording Artist, a professional dancer and choreographer who was born and raised in Arlington, Virginia and is a George Mason alumnus.

READ MORE: Kennedy Center screening documentary by Silver Spring native Dave Chappelle

Fox 5’s Sierra Fox joined him backstage during his dress rehearsal for his upcoming performance. He is thrilled to have his first concert since the start of the pandemic in his home city!

"My favorite thing to do is perform and when you can’t do that – at all – it’s almost like someone snatched something you live for every day out of your life so it was tough," said Cerda.

However, he spent his time wisely, staying focused to write new music that he will first perform for a DC audience. Two new singles called "La Dieta" and "Medias Nike" – that he is sharing first with Fox 5. Here is his inspiration for those hits:

LA DIETA

"Everyone’s about their fitness in Miami, people care about that, so it’s about being in shape and into your fitness, but the diet that you need to be on in Miami isn’t just like in the gym, the diet is like about me – I’m what you need in your life – Jason Cerda is what you need – so you need a little J Cerda diet in your system – playing on your iTunes."

MEDIAS NIKE

"It’s about the visitor that comes to Miami and literally it’s all about the selfies and taking pictures everywhere and just acting Miami," said Cerda. "It’s about when you’re in Miami, the vibe that brings out of you that you didn’t know you had. So it’s one of those experiences I had to just write about because I experience it all the time living there."

READ MORE: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each

The entertainer resides in Miami strictly for music but comes back to the DC area since he owns a Hollywood-style dance studio in Alexandria, Virginia, called Cerdafied.

"I love dancing there," said Fox 5’s Sierra Fox.

"We love having you there too!" said Cerda.

Fox asked, "What can people expect at the show?"

"It’s going to be a lot of dancing and a lot of my songs are really high energy so I promise people will not be sitting down at all. I want them to come and literally let loose and have a good time!," said Cerda. "I am so happy to be from here and represent DC, Maryland, and Virginia everywhere I go!"

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Want to see Jason Cerda perform live? The show is Sunday, July 25th at 7 pm. Information and tickets are available here.