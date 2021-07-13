Kennedy Center screening documentary by Silver Spring native Dave Chappelle

The Kennedy Center has announced the screening of Silver Spring native Dave Chappelle’s documentary, an untitled production that follows the comedian to a rural Ohio village in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Kennedy Center announces lineup for 2021-22 theater season

Chapelle’s documentary explores the challenges facing the Ohio town during the beginning of the pandemic, the emotions erupting across the nation following the Black Lives Matter movement and the remarkable leadership of the town’s youth who started weekly marches and rallies.

This special screening will be accompanied by remarks from the filmmakers, Steve Bognar, Julia Reichert, and Dave Chappelle.

FOX 5 FIELD TRIPS: Kennedy Center reopening!

"When Dave came to us with the idea, we were immediately struck by the challenge to tell the story of our part of the world during the pandemic and the national reckoning on racial injustice," said Reichert. "This was a historic moment and we really wanted to chronicle this place and this time—it just felt right."

The screening will take place on Sunday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m. in the Concert Hall.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Tickets for the screening are currently on sale via the Kennedy Center website or by calling (202) 467-4600. All patrons attending the screening will be required to wear masks and place phones in a Yondr pouch.