Jane Goodall remembered at funeral service in DC

Jane Goodall honored at Washington National Cathedral funeral service. The famed conservationist died last month at age 91. Her groundbreaking chimpanzee research reshaped views of animal behavior.



Jane Goodall, the conservationist renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee research documenting their personalities and use of tools, is being remembered at a funeral service at Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital.

Jane Goodall remembered

Goodall died last month of natural causes while in California on a U.S. speaking tour. She was 91.

While living among chimpanzees in Africa decades ago, Goodall documented behaviors once thought to be uniquely human. Her observations, along with magazine features and documentary appearances in the 1960s, reshaped how the world viewed both humanity’s closest relatives.

Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN messenger of peace, during the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2025 Global Business Forum in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

She became a household name across generations through documentaries, television appearances and speeches.

What they're saying:

"Dr. Goodall’s efforts were marked by her tireless commitment to inspiring individuals around the world to take action and make a difference," the National Cathedral wrote before her memorial services. "As a passionate advocate, she supported a broad range of causes and organizations over her lifetime, using her platform to support human rights, animal welfare, species and environmental protection, and many other crucial issues."

Tributes are expected from a member of the Goodall family and additional speakers.