It’s been five years since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when rioters stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the presidential election.

The Brief Lawmakers prepare to mark five years since Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Members of Congress are posting plaques honoring police as small security fences return. Renewed political tensions accompany the anniversary in D.C.



The anniversary is drawing renewed attention to the nation’s political climate as lawmakers prepare to mark the day on Capitol Hill.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says small fences were installed around the Capitol complex Tuesday morning. There is no official commemoration at the Capitol, but more than 100 members of Congress, mostly Democrats, are mounting plaques outside their office doors.

READ MORE: Jan. 6 DC pipe bomb suspect ordered detained pending trial, court documents say

The plaques honor the heroism of police who defended the Capitol that day. They are replicas of the official plaque approved by lawmakers in March 2022, but the official version has still not been installed at the Capitol, despite a legal requirement.

Jan. 6, five years later: Lawmakers prepare to mark the day on Capitol Hill

This year also marks the first time many of those convicted for crimes during the Jan. 6 riots will return to Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: Trump sues BBC for $10 billion, accusing it of defamation for editing his Jan. 6 speech

The leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, plans to lead a march Tuesday in D.C. He is urging participants to remain peaceful.

House Democrats plan to hold a hearing Tuesday morning to recount the events of Jan. 6.

ONLINE: Chaos At The Capitol coverage on FOX 5

Image 1 of 18 ▼ FILE - Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)