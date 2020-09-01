James Madison University shifts to mostly online after 'rapid increase' of COVID-19 cases
HARRISONBURG, Va. - James Madison University will transition at least temporarily to primarily online instruction after experiencing a “rapid increase” in cases of COVID-19 among students.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The Virginia school’s president made the announcement in a letter that was posted on its website Tuesday night.
READ MORE: Liberty University announces investigation into Falwell's tenure
The letter said in-person classes will shift online no later than Monday, by which time residential students will be asked to return home unless they seek an exemption to stay.
READ MORE: George Mason University students return to campus with new guidelines amid pandemic
Advertisement
The public school with about 20,000 undergraduate students joins a growing number of colleges around the U.S. that have reversed course or altered plans for in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.