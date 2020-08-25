George Mason University students return to campus with new guidelines amid pandemic

Already, we’ve seen universities and colleges open up, only to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

George Mason University is one of few schools in the DMV letting students back on campus, and Tuesday was the second day of classes.

George Mason is already leading the way with a health screening it requires of all students every day. It’s a tool that’s now been shared with all Virginia universities, so it can be adopted statewide.

Students have to self-report any symptoms and potential COVID-19 exposure and self-quarantine or get tested if necessary.

Dr. Amira Roess, GMU Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology, designed the screening tool and said it relies on self-reporting and the honor system, though students are supposed to complete it each day and get an email reminder if they don’t.

Roess said university officials are monitoring results.

“What we are doing is contacting individuals that reported a number of symptoms or exposures,” Roess said. “And we are following up with them to make sure that they are either getting the appropriate guidance that they need and if they have any questions, we’re doing the best to answer those questions.”

Overall, the school is putting faith in its students to follow guidelines and do the right thing.

Masks and social distancing are required, and gatherings with more than 10 people are banned.

FOX 5 asked if there was anything specifically the university was doing to prevent parties and large gatherings like we’ve seen at other some schools and what discipline could occur.

“Actions/behaviors that are not aligned with this guidance can be referred to the Office of Student Conduct,” said Rose Pascarell, GMU Vice-President for University Life. “Students who are found responsible for violations of the Code of Student Conduct face a variety of potential sanctions, including a university trespass.”

Two students told FOX 5 they haven’t heard of any parties on campus so far, and would be ready to report students breaking the rules.

Another student said people in his classes have been following social distancing and mask guidelines. He said it helps that fewer students are on campus. GMU says 3,200 students are living on campus, about half of the typical number.