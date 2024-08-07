Jacoby Jones cause of death revealed

Jacoby Jones, the former NFL receiver who helped the Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII, died from cardiovascular disease, according to a report on FOX News.

A medical examiner's office in Louisiana made the announcement this week, FOX reported. They said the hypertensive cardiovascular disease was caused by long-term high blood pressure.

Jones died in his sleep and was found at his home in New Orleans on July 14.

FILE - Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Nov. 24, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

He was a key part of Baltimore's "Mile High Miracle" in a playoff game at Denver in January 2013. He caught a 70-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the score. The Ravens eventually won in double overtime.

In the Super Bowl that postseason against San Francisco, Jones caught a 56-yard TD pass from eventual game MVP Joe Flacco. Then he raced 108 yards to the end zone to open the second half and give Baltimore a 28-6 lead. The Ravens held on for a 34-31 victory.

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Ravens posted online shortly after his death.