Jacoby Jones: Former Ravens teammates, coach remember Super Bowl star

Jacoby Jones, the former NFL receiver whose most memorable season helped the Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII, has died. He was 40.

Jones was a key part of Baltimore's "Mile High Miracle" in a playoff game at Denver in January 2013. He caught a 70-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the score. The Ravens eventually won in double overtime.

In the Super Bowl that postseason against San Francisco, Jones caught a 56-yard TD pass from eventual game MVP Joe Flacco. Then he raced 108 yards to the end zone to open the second half and give Baltimore a 28-6 lead. The Ravens held on for a 34-31 victory.

Here’s what former Ravens teammates, head coach John Harbaugh, and others had to say about his death.

Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh, Ravens head coach

Ray Lewis, former Ravens LB and teammate

Torrey Smith, former Ravens WR and teammate

Anquan Boldin, former Ravens WR and teammate

FILE - Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Nov. 24, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report