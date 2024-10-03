'It's October 3rd': Celebrate Mean Girls Day as it hits theaters for its 20th anniversary

The Brief Mean Girls returns to theaters on October 3rd for its 20th anniversary. October 3rd is traditionally revered as ‘Mean Girls Day.’ The movie premiered in theaters on April 19, 2004.



You may be wording why ‘October 3rd’ or ‘Mean Girls Day’ is floating around. The movie Mean Girls originally premiered in theaters on April 19, 2004. In the movie, actress Lindsay Lohan played Cady Heron who is responsible for the iconic line "On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was."

In honor of the movie's anniversary, fans can enjoy the movie in theaters. Here are a few theaters across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area that you can enjoy the movie.

October 3rd, ‘Mean Girls’ in theaters for its 20th anniversary: