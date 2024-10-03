'It's October 3rd': Celebrate Mean Girls Day as it hits theaters for its 20th anniversary
WASHINGTON - The nostalgic movie Mean Girls returns to theaters on October 3rd for its 20th anniversary.
You may be wording why ‘October 3rd’ or ‘Mean Girls Day’ is floating around. The movie Mean Girls originally premiered in theaters on April 19, 2004. In the movie, actress Lindsay Lohan played Cady Heron who is responsible for the iconic line "On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was."
In honor of the movie's anniversary, fans can enjoy the movie in theaters. Here are a few theaters across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area that you can enjoy the movie.
October 3rd, ‘Mean Girls’ in theaters for its 20th anniversary:
- Regal Majestic: 900 Ellsworth Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20910
- Regal Gallery Place: 701 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
- Regal Ballston Quarter: 671 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
- Regal Rockville Center: 199 E Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD 20850
- AMC Tysons Corner 16: 7850e Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA 22102
- AMC Hoffman Center 22: 206 Hoffman St, Alexandria, VA 22314
- Regal Laurel Towne Centre: 14716 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707
- Regal Springfield Town Center: 6859 Springfield Mall, Springfield, VA 22150