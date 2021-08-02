'It's just terrifying:' Multiple weekend shootings worry neighbors in Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police say four shootings over the weekend have claimed the lives of six people as homicides in the county are up 72% from this time last year.

PGPD says three of the shootings happened in Landover, Hyattsville and Temple Hills with the youngest victim being 16 and the oldest being 65.

The family of 65-year-old Hannah Woods says she was a loving mother and grandmother. Sources tell FOX 5 she was likely an innocent victim.

Police say a group was outside the 1900 block of Village Green Dr. in Landover Friday night when a car drove by and started shooting.

Woods was killed along with 24-year-old Nijah Johnson. A third woman was shot but will survive.

Woods' family says what's devastating is that Woods' husband died just two weeks before the shooting from an illness and now the family has to bury them both.

"It's just terrifying and you know now people are just scared because they don't know when to come in and out of their homes when someone's just randomly shooting in the neighborhood," says Woods' neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Police also say two people shot and killed each other in Hyattsville on Friday night when a gun sale went bad on Ryderwood Court.

On Saturday night, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Northam Road in Temple Hills.

Police Chief Malik Aziz says Prince George's County is seeing skyrocketing homicides. So far this year, there have been 81 when at the same time last year, there were 47.

Aziz says he believes many of these crimes will be solved.

"I'm confident that we're going to find those involved in these homicides and we're going to bring them to justice," he says.

So far, there have been no arrests made in any of these cases.