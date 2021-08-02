Woman, teen shoot and kill each other during illegal gun sale in Landover, police say

Authorities say a woman and a teen are dead after they shot and killed each other during an illegal gun sale on a Prince George's County street.

The incident happened just before midnight on July 30 in the 1800 block of Ryderwood Court.

Investigators say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Kyree Duvall suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. A second shooting victim, 20-year-old Camisha Jenifer, drove herself to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police say Duvall and Jenifer, both of Hillcrest Heights, had met "to conduct a transaction involving the sale of a gun" when both shot each other.

The investigation is still continuing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.