1 dead, another injured in Temple Hills shooting

Authorities say one person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Temple Hills.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of Summerhill Road. Prince George's County Police say both victims were juvenile males.

Officers say one of the juveniles died at the scene. The other was hospitalized with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Advertisement

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.