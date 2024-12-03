'It's just disheartening': Thieves steal thousands of dollars of product from DC cannabis shop

A D.C. cannabis shop owner spoke exclusively to FOX 5 after thieves broke into his shop, stealing thousands of dollars in marijuana and merchandise — and it was all caught on camera.

The business owner and police are now asking for help identifying the three thieves shown on this surveillance video.

The suspects pulled up to Creeps Smoke Shop on the 2900 block of Minnesota Avenue, SE, two weeks ago around 2:45 a.m. in a dark-colored car.

The shop sells clothes and recreational marijuana.

The three suspects got out of the car, forced their way into the shop and made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise. They were caught on surveillance video.

The Creep Smoke Shop owner says the burglary is a shame.

"To be in your own neighborhood, to have people attacking your store, it’s just disheartening," he told FOX 5’s Shomari Stone. "It just puts me in a bad space, changing the appearance of my store and now it looks a little less appealing from the exterior. I had to put up bars, having to just put up money to further secure my store and that’s just a tough thing to have to deal with this time of the year."

MORE FROM FOX 5: Rash of retail break-ins across DC causes concern amid holiday shopping season

Unfortunately, his is one of many businesses targeted in D.C. MPD says they've made more than 1,000 retail theft arrests already this year.

Speaking to the public from Georgetown Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Police Chief Pamela Smith urged businesses and shoppers to be smart and safe — and for business owners to use cameras to help deter and solve crimes.

Chief Smith says DC police are also adding more than 100 police recruits to help protect some of the city's retail business districts.

"We had to make some changes in the law around the retail theft and we were able to include that as part of the Secure DC legislation that allows MPD to bring more substantial charges and gives the prosecutors what we need," Bowser said.

Police are offering a reward up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.