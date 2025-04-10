Maryland elementary student found with list of people 'they thought should be harmed': principal

The Brief School investigated and involved law enforcement. Disciplinary action being handled by the school. No injuries reported in connection with the incident.



A Maryland elementary school student was discovered with a list of individuals "they thought should be harmed," according to the school’s principal.

Nadia Kline-Taylor, principal of Potomac Elementary School in Montgomery County, reported the incident in a letter to the school community on Tuesday.

"I was made aware that a student had a page in their notebook that they had shown to multiple students, listing people that they thought should be harmed," Kline-Taylor said. "We immediately investigated the matter, involved Montgomery County law enforcement and contacted MCPS security staff."

Kline-Taylor said that all school system protocols were followed and that support resources will be made available to students.

Montgomery County Police confirmed to FOX 5 that a report was filed regarding the incident. However, disciplinary action is being handled by the school. No injuries were reported.