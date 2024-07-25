Israel’s Netanyahu to visit with Biden, Harris, and Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with President Joe Biden in the nation’s capital Thursday.

Netanyahu will visit the White House one day after his address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday where he defended Israel and pledged victory over Hamas. Netanyahu also slammed protesters who massed near the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, calling them Iran’s "useful idiots."

His visit comes amid calls for a cease-fire to end the war and free the remaining hostages. Following their midday talk, Biden and Netanyahu will meet the families of American hostages.

Likely Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will meet separately with Netanyahu later.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he would meet with Netanyahu on Friday.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers boycotted Netanyahu’s address and thousands of protesters demonstrated outside the Capitol condemning the war and the humanitarian crisis created by it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.