Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress: 'America and Israel must stand together...we will win'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress on his first trip abroad since the war in Gaza broke out on Oct. 7.

This was his first time speaking since Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and resulted in the taking of hostages to Gaza, where about 100 are still believed to be held captive.

"Our world is in upheaval.... This is not a clash of civilizations. It's a clash between barbarism and civilization. It's a clash between those who glorify death and those who sanctify life. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together," said Netanyahu.

"I came to assure you today one thing: We will win."

Several hostage families were present during Netanyahu's address and some who managed to escape captivity.

"I will not rest until all their loved ones are home."

The Prime Minister thanked President Biden for his efforts in aiding hostages and their families, and for his heartfelt support of Israel during their darkest hour.

"President Biden and I have known each other for over 40 years. I want to thank him for half a century of friendship to Israel, and for being, as he says, a proud Zionist. Actually, he says he is a proud Irish American Zionist," said Netanyahu.

Netanyahu went on to send a message to pro-Palestinian protesters and even suggested they may need a lesson in history.

"Many anti-Israel protesters, many choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers ... These protesters who stand with them, they should be ashamed of themselves."

"I have a message for these protesters. When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising and promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots."

The chambers erupted with cheers and applause as the prime minister shared what he called "context" in regard to the history of Israel.

Will Biden meet with Netanyahu?

The White House released an updated schedule for Biden and the president plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon. Both Biden and the prime minister will meet with families of Americans who were held hostage by Hamas.

The relationship between Biden and Netanyahu has been a fraught one as protests calling for the U.S. to stop sending weapons to Israel and demanding that Biden put more pressure on Netanyahu to end the war.

Will Trump meet with Netanyahu?

Former President Trump is expected to meet with Netanyahu on Friday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

"Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday," Trump said in his post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.