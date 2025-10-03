Is TSP affected by the government shutdown?

The Brief TSP operations continue during the government shutdown. Active participants’ loans will remain in good standing. No action is required from account holders at this time.



The Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) will continue its normal daily operations during a federal shutdown, according to its government website.

TSP remains active

The TSP is a retirement savings and investment plan for federal employees and members of the uniformed services.

Loans stay protected

"If you have a TSP loan and are an active participant (not separated from federal service or in a nonpay status for another reason), we will automatically update your status to keep your loan in good standing, even if we do not receive repayments during the shutdown," the official website stated. "The lapse in appropriations does not prevent you from requesting a new TSP loan. The established eligibility requirements continue to apply. Read the Loans (333kb) booklet for more information."

The site says participants do not need to take any action.

Regular updates can be found online.