Is the government shutdown affecting air travel? Here's what we know

WASHINGTON - Staffing shortages triggered by the ongoing federal government shutdown are causing more flight delays at airports nationwide, with union leaders warning the situation could worsen.
Air travel delays
Air traffic controllers and TSA agents, classified as essential employees, are still reporting to work but are on the verge of missing paychecks. The Federal Aviation Administration said it expects staffing gaps to remain a challenge as the shutdown continues.
At Reagan National Airport, average delays reached about 30 minutes on Wednesday. A few flights were delayed Thursday morning, but no widespread slowdowns were reported.
The FAA briefly slowed air traffic in and out of Reagan on Wednesday due to staffing issues, lifting the restriction around midnight. Officials say when too many controllers call out sick, flight operations must be reduced for safety.
Lawmakers debate
Some lawmakers are pushing for a measure to ensure military personnel, TSA agents, and air traffic controllers continue receiving pay. House Speaker Mike Johnson initially expressed support but later said he would not reconvene the House to vote on it.
Travelers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport. If a flight is canceled, passengers are entitled to a refund if they choose not to travel.
You can check your flight status online at FlightAware.com or by checking with your airline directly.
