1 dead, 1 injured in Fairfax County shooting after men exchange gunfire

Two men exchanged gunfire early Thursday on Madge Lane in Fairfax County. One man died at the scene; the other was hospitalized with critical injuries. Police and detectives are actively investigating the incident.



One man is dead and another critically injured after an overnight shooting in Fairfax County where two individuals exchanged gunfire.

Fatal gunfire exchange shakes Woodlawn area in Fairfax County

What we know:

Police responded to reports of the shooting early Thursday morning in the 8400 block of Madge Lane in the Woodlawn area.

According to investigators, both men were struck during the exchange of gunfire. One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives remain on-site as the investigation continues.

