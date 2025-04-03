1 dead, 1 injured in Fairfax County shooting after men exchange gunfire
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - One man is dead and another critically injured after an overnight shooting in Fairfax County where two individuals exchanged gunfire.
What we know:
Police responded to reports of the shooting early Thursday morning in the 8400 block of Madge Lane in the Woodlawn area.
According to investigators, both men were struck during the exchange of gunfire. One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives remain on-site as the investigation continues.
