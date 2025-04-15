IRS phone number to talk to a person live and other tax deadline tips

The Brief IRS filing deadline is today : Last chance for taxpayers to submit returns and claim refunds. Free tax resources available : IRS Direct File and Free File offer assistance for last-minute filers. Need help? Call the IRS : Speak to a representative at 1-800-829-1040 for tax questions and refunds.



Last-minute tax filers -- the IRS April 15 deadline is now!

Here are some free tools to help those that need help to get their tax forms in on time.

IRS last-minute tax filing assistance

What we know:

Individuals, businesses, and self-employed taxpayers can get last-minute help here.

Filing information and assistance can be found on IRS.gov, where taxpayers can access guidance tailored to their filing needs.

For those seeking free filing options, IRS Direct File remains available for eligible taxpayers, along with IRS Free File.

Additionally, anyone—regardless of income—can use IRS Free File to submit a request for a filing extension.

IRS phone number to talk to a person live

If you need to speak to a IRS representative during business hours about tax forms and refunds, call 1-800-829-1040.

What is Direct File?

An estimated 32 million taxpayers across 25 states qualify for the service, which works on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and desktop computers. Taxpayers can check their eligibility and access additional information through the Direct File fact sheet.

The system guides users step-by-step through their federal tax return and directs them to complete their state tax filing if required. Live chat assistance is available for support.

IRS Direct File remains accessible through October 15, 2025, allowing taxpayers who miss the April 15, 2025 deadline to still file. Those needing more time should request a filing extension by April 15.

The IRS has introduced new features to its Direct File system to help taxpayers file more efficiently and reduce data-entry errors.

In addition to importing details from W-2 forms and their IRS Online Account, taxpayers can now pull information directly into their return from:

- Form 1099-INT, which reports interest income from financial institutions

- Form 1095-A, issued to those who enrolled in a qualified health plan through a health insurance marketplace

Missing forms or incorrect data can lead to rejected returns. To prevent errors, Direct File alerts users if they have a Form 1095-A, helping ensure accuracy. Taxpayers can view their 1095-A within their IRS Online Account.

Tax filing resources available on IRS.gov

IRS.gov offers a wide range of resources, including tools to check tax refunds, access tax documents, estimate withholdings, and securely make payments, as well as guidance on tax credits, deductions, and military tax benefits. Taxpayers can also use the Interactive Tax Assistant.

You can also get the most up-to-date information about tax refunds using the Where's My Refund? tool.

Free filing assistance is available through programs like VITA and TCE, and taxpayers can find accessible resources via the Alternative Media Center.

Do I qualify for an automatic extension?

Certain taxpayers, including those living abroad, military personnel, and individuals in federally declared disaster areas, receive automatic tax filing extensions, though payments are still due by April 15 to avoid interest. Others who need more time to file must request an extension, but it does not grant additional time to pay owed taxes.

The IRS offers various payment plans for taxpayers who cannot pay their full tax balance by the deadline, including short-term and long-term options with automatic bank withdrawals to reduce missed payments. While penalties and interest still apply, installment agreements can cut the failure-to-pay penalty in half, and taxpayers can check their eligibility online for immediate approval.

What if you can't pay your taxes?

Full list of Last-minute filing tips & resources from the IRS.