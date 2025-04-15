IRS Payment Deadline Today: Last chance to claim $1400 stimulus checks, billions in tax refunds

The Brief IRS Payment Deadline Today: Final chance to claim $1,400 stimulus checks. Unclaimed refunds still available: More than $1 billion remains unclaimed from the 2021 tax year. Time running out: Taxpayers must file by April 15, 2025, before funds are forfeited to the U.S. Treasury.



The deadline is here for taxpayers to claim their stimulus payments and other unclaimed refunds from the 2021 tax year.

$1,400 stimulus payments for those who missed the Recovery Rebate Credit

What we know:

Taxpayers who missed out on their $1,400 stimulus payments have one last chance to claim them before the deadline.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced in December 2024 that it would automatically issue payments to individuals who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns. This refundable credit applies to those who missed one or more Economic Impact Payments (EIPs), commonly known as stimulus checks.

Although most eligible taxpayers have already received their payments, those who have yet to file their 2021 returns may still qualify. To receive the funds – up to $1,400 per person – taxpayers must file their return and claim the credit by April 15, 2025.

The IRS estimates total payments will reach approximately $2.4 billion.

More information from the IRS can be found online.

More than $1 billion in unclaimed refunds for tax year 2021

What we know:

The IRS estimates that more than $1 billion in refunds remain unclaimed by taxpayers who have not filed their 2021 Form 1040, Federal Income Tax Return. The median refund for that year is $781, excluding additional credits like the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Under federal law, taxpayers have three years to file and claim their refunds before the money is forfeited to the U.S. Treasury. With the deadline fast approaching, taxpayers must file by April 15, 2025, to secure their refunds.

Here are more resources online from the IRS.

