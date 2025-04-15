IRS income tax extension: here’s what to do if you need more time

Taxpayers needing more time to file must request an extension by the April 15 deadline.

Those who do will have until Oct. 15 to submit their returns without penalties.

However, an extension applies only to filing—not for tax payments. Taxes owed remain due April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest.

3 ways to request an extension

IRS Free File on IRS.gov:

Taxpayers can request a free filing extension on IRS.gov using IRS Free File, regardless of income, but must estimate their tax liability and submit by the deadline.

Pay online, click on extension:

Taxpayers can pay online, selecting extension as the reason, and receive a confirmation number, eliminating the need for additional forms.

Request extension by mail:

Taxpayers can request a filing extension by submitting Form 4868 via mail, online, or through a tax professional, while estimating and paying any owed taxes.

Automatic extensions for some taxpayers

Some taxpayers, including military personnel stationed abroad, U.S. citizens living overseas, and those in federally declared disaster areas, automatically receive filing extensions without needing to request one. While filing deadlines may be extended, tax payments are still due by April 15 to avoid penalties and interest.

