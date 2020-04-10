IRS extends additional tax filing, administrative deadlines

The IRS on Thursday announced it had extended hundreds of additional tax filing deadlines in a bid to give American taxpayers and businesses financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In an effort to relieve taxpayers during these challenging times, Treasury and the IRS are extending tax deadlines for fiscal year businesses, tax-exempt organizations and more than 270 other tax-related deadlines,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Here’s a look at the tax deadlines that were extended:

Tax-exempt organizations

Tax returns and payments for tax-exempt organizations and fiscal year businesses due between April and June are postponed until July 15.

Estate taxes

Tax return and payment deadlines for estate taxes and associated gift taxes, typically due within nine months from the date of death, are postponed to July 15.

Personal income and others

For all taxpayers, Treasury and the IRS are extending an additional 270 administrative deadlines to July 15, 2020.

The tax agency already delayed the income tax filing deadline to July 15 – and most states have since followed suit.

Late last month the agency also postponed federal gift return filings and payments.

