Don’t be surprised if your water bill is higher than usual

Don't be surprised if you see a big increase in your next water bill.

With many American staying home to try and reduce the spread of the coronavirus, water usage is expected to increase. As a result of the increased usage, customers across the county may see larger than usual water bills during the next cycle.

In the D.C. region, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission says customers can conserve water by turning off the faucet while washing your hands, taking shorter showers, fixing any water leaks and using the dishwasher instead of washing dishes by hand.

Last month WSSC Water said they would suspend all water service shutoffs for those facing financial difficulties until further notice.

The utility company also warned of scammers who claim they can provide water filters to protect against COVID-19. Officials say the coronavirus is not detected in or transmitted by water and say all water is treated and tested before arriving to your home.

Customers with questions can call WSSC at 301-206-4001.