Investigation underway after woman hit, killed by transit bus in Loudoun County

The Brief A woman was hit and killed by a transit bus in Loudoun County, the Sheriff's Office says. The collision happened at the intersection of Moorefield Boulevard and Croson Lane, near the Ashburn Metro station. Just how the fatal collision happened is still not clear.



A woman was struck and killed by a transit bus in Loudoun County, and now, investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

The area right next to the Ashburn Metro Station is relatively new and still developing. It's not well-lit yet and there are no crosswalks in the area.

What we know:

The victim, a woman named Alyssa Kakol, was struck and killed by a bus in the roadway around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office were at the scene of the collision at the intersection of Moorefield Boulevard and Croson Lane — just about 200 yards from the Ashburn Metro Station.

The sheriff's office says the striking vehicle was a Loudoun County transit bus, but just how the fatal collision happened is still not clear.

Her background:

Kakol’s family shared photos of her with FOX 5. She was just 34 years old.

She grew up in Purcellville and graduated from Loudoun Valley High School in 2010.

According to her family and Facebook page, she worked as a teacher at the Gardner School of Herndon. We've reached out to them and never heard back.

Right now, her family says they just want to know the circumstances of her death.

Local perspective:

Alyssa lived about a 15-minute walk away. There are no crosswalks or street lights in the area.

"That is just so sad. You know we have to be very cautious when walking. I'm almost 81 years old and I walked all the time. I look in all directions and and you always have to watch, even when you have a walk sign. Even if there's a crosswalk. You always have to be so cautious of all the drivers," Ashburn resident Barbara Kopecky said. "And of course, the drivers, if there's no crosswalk, they're allowed to go. So people just have to really be cautious and watch where they're walking."

At this time, investigators have not been able to find any cameras that may have captured the collision.

Anyone with possible information on the collision is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.