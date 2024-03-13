Investigation underway after shots fired into St. Mary's County home, detectives say

Deputies in St. Mary’s County are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Lexington Park in the early morning hours Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the 21000 block of Weeping Willow Lane in Lexington Park, Maryland, after a caller reported that several shots had been fired into their home.

No injuries were reported but the Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072 or email Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov.