Investigation into officer-involved shooting underway in St. Mary's County

The Brief An officer-involved shooting was reported in St. Mary's County Thursday night. Authorities say one person was flown from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured in the incident.



An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in St. Mary's County.

What we know:

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at 45870 East Run Park off of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for a report of a shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say one person was flown from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. There is currently no word on the condition of the individual.

No deputies were injured.

What we don't know:

There is no known threat to the public at this time but it is not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Additional information will be released when available.