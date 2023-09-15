Investigation into promotion of Principal Joel Beidleman finds ‘significant and troubling failures'

An investigation into a Montgomery County principal finds "significant and troubling failures" according to a report released Thursday.

The Board of Education released the report into the promotion of Principal Joel Beidleman.

He was promoted to principal of Paint Branch High in June despite more than a dozen sexual harassment and bullying allegations against him.

The report finds key decision makers in the promotions process knew Beidleman was under investigation but didn't make efforts to learn the details of the allegations.

The report alleges some of those same Montgomery County Public Schools leaders failed to notify the School Board about the investigation.