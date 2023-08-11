MCPS launches investigation after principal accused of sexual harassment

One middle school principal has been accused of sexual harassment by dozens of teachers in a Washington Post article Friday.

According to the article, Farquhar Middle School principal Joel Beidleman was reported to Montgomery County Public School 18 times for sexual harassment over the last seven years with little to no repercussions.

Beidleman was promoted in June to run Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville. But the Post says once they submitted questions about Beidleman to MCPS last week, he was placed on ‘extended leave.’

"We have identified an external and independent investigation team with expertise in education and employment law to promptly investigate allegations that were raised in the Washington Post’s investigation. The external team will also assess the district processes concerning documenting, reporting and investigating allegations of bullying, sexual harassment, and/or discrimination of any kind," said MCPS in a statement to FOX 5.

Read MCPS' full statement below:

"MCPS maintains its commitment to provide a safe, supportive and inclusive learning environment for our students. MCPS also maintains its commitment to provide an appropriate work environment for its staff. We have identified an external and independent investigation team with expertise in education and employment law to promptly investigate allegations that were raised in the Washington Post’s investigation. The external team will also assess the district processes concerning documenting, reporting and investigating allegations of bullying, sexual harassment, and/or discrimination of any kind. Privacy protocols will be adhered to throughout our response to this matter.

The safety of our students, staff and community is a top priority for MCPS."