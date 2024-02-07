Investigation after pedestrian struck in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning in Bethesda.
The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road close to a Safeway grocery store and across from the Bradley Shopping Center.
Investigation after pedestrian struck in Bethesda
It is unclear how the crash occurred. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown. Drivers in the area can expect delays.
The investigation is ongoing.