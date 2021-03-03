Investigation after 2 fires at same DC location - hours apart - injure firefighter, displace over a dozen

Authorities are investigating after two fires that displaced over a dozen residents early Wednesday morning were reported in the same Northwest, D.C. building several hours apart.

The first fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on the top floor of a two-story home in the 500 block of Shepherd Street. Fire fighters quickly placed this under control.

DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems

About four hours later, investigators received a second call for a fire at the same location. Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the second floor and attic area of the building. Officials say cluttered conditions complicated their attack. A second-alarm was called before the fire was knocked down and kept from spreading to adjacent homes, according to officials.

A firefighter was transported after suffering minor injuries. The Red Cross was called to help 13 people who were displaced.