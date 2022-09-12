Interest in Queen Elizabeth II collectibles grows following her death

People across the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the market for royal collectibles has grown considerably in the days since her death.

The 96-year-old monarch died last week after a 70-year reign. Across the D.C. region, tributes poured in to pay respects to the leader. Admirers of the queen placed flowers and candles in front of the British Embassy in the nation’s capital and the embassy opened its doors for mourners to sign a condolence book in her honor.

Paul Quinn with the Falls Church Antique Center said there has been a renewed interest in Queen Elizabeth II collectibles and royal family memorabilia since the queen’s death.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with Quinn who said customers came in to buy Queen Elizabeth II collectibles within an hour after her death was announced.

Quinn said he and his wife have been collecting memorabilia for over 20 years. He said collectibles with themes related to the queen’s coronation and anniversaries of the coronation are very popular.