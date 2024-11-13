Inspector General’s report says officers were justified in shooting Bijan Ghaisar

The Interior Department’s investigation found that the two officers involved in Bijan Ghaisar’s shooting acted reasonably in believing he posed a threat.

Park Police Officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya have been on paid administrative leave since being charged with manslaughter in 2020, despite the charges being dismissed. The officers are now suing the Department of the Interior to avoid possible firing.

Two officers shot 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean in November 2017 after a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Memorial Parkway outside the nation’s capital.

Ghaisar was unarmed, but the officers said they feared for their lives when Ghaisar’s car lurched forward after it had stopped and the officers stood outside the vehicle with weapons drawn.

According to FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh, the Inspector General’s report concluded that the officers acted within the policies in place at the time but notes their actions would not be acceptable under current guidelines for vehicular pursuits.

Virginia lawmakers have condemned the incident, calling for urgent reforms. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Congressman Don Beyer, issued a joint statement saying:

"The death of Bijan Ghaisar remains a great tragedy. Despite the OIG’s findings that the officers who killed Bijan Ghaisar did not seemingly violate written U.S. Park Police policy and procedure in place at the time, it’s clear this incident should never have occurred. U.S. Park Police policy at the time of Bijan’s killing was outdated and inconsistent with the goal of safeguarding lives. This report – which we first requested more than two years ago – underscores that these officers’ actions would not have been acceptable under the DOI guidelines that govern vehicular pursuits today. As we approach the seven-year anniversary of Bijan’s death, we will continue to urge DOI to put policies in place to ensure that investigations around use of force incidents are handled with greater urgency and transparency."

While the Justice Department declined to press charges in 2019 and 2022, the Ghaisar family disputed the findings and reached a $5 million settlement in a civil lawsuit