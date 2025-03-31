Virginia man charged with murder in suspicious stabbing death

The Brief A woman returned home late to find 27-year-old Brandon Probst severely injured inside her house. Probst was later pronounced deceased. Jose Valesquez-Martinez has been arrested and charged with murder in Probst' death.



A Virginia man is in custody and charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Brandon Probst.

What we know:

Officials began investigating a "suspicious death" that occurred last week east of Linden, Virginia. Police say a woman returned to her home the evening of March 27 around 9:50 a.m. to find an injured stranger inside with "traumatic lacerations," according to police. That man, identified as 29-year-old Brandon Probst of Stuarts Draft, VA, later died.

READ MORE: Woman finds injured stranger inside home, man pronounced dead at hospital: officials

The investigation began with several hours of collecting evidence at the home in Linden which officials say led detectives to Augusta County, Virginia. Officials say they collected "vital information" that led to an arrest of the person allegedly responsible for Probst' death.

Jose Valesquez-Martinez, 27, was arrested Sunday morning at a hotel in Front Royal, Virginia. He has been charged with murder and malicious wounding and is in custody at Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 DC spoke to Joette Breeden, the woman who found Probst inside her home before calling 911.

"When I entered the house, I could hear what sounded to me like a man crying. And at first I thought I had left the TV on, but then I looked and the TV was off. And the lights were still off and I could see someone on the sofa, so I just turned around and ran back out of the house, jumped in my car and called 911.," said Breeden. "It was very scary."

Breeden says police told her that Probst was not injured in her house, but that he had entered her home to hide or to seek help.

"I'm born and raised in this house. My dad built this house and I've lived here all my life in the same area and nothing happens like this here," said Breeden.