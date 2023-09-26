3 suspects flee after innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in Southeast DC shooting, police say

Police say they are searching for three suspects who were seen on video firing shots in Southeast D.C., one of which hit an innocent bystander walking to the store.

According to the police report, the shooting happened around 7:23 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The victim was walking in the 5300 block of East Capitol St., SE, on her way to the store when she heard multiple gunshots.

Moments later, she realized that she had been shot. First responders arrived at the scene and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police later obtained surveillance video that showed the armed suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.