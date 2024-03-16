Injured hiker recovered in aerial rescue in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued an injured hiker in Frederick County.
According to officials, a 23-year-old hiker needed aerial rescue after becoming injured while climbing at Chimney Rock. Fire and rescue units from Thurmont and surrounding areas responded first to help the hiker. Pilots maneuvered the Leonardo AW-139 helicopter above the hiker.
Officials say a paramedic was lowered and secured the hiker into a patient extraction platform. He was hoisted into the aircraft and transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of injuries.