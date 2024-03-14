53 pounds of marijuana confiscated from Paris-bound Maryland woman’s checked bags

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered more than 53 pounds of marijuana in a Maryland woman's checked bags.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Sydney Lewis of Bryans City, Maryland. Lewis was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute, transportation, and narcotics conspiracy charges at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday 3/12.

Officials say while inspecting bags being loaded onto a Paris, France-bound flight, CBP officers discovered vacuum-sealed bags full of suspected marijuana in two suitcases. CBP officers then identified the traveler at the departure gate and escorted Lewis and the suitcases back to CBP’s inspection station.

According to officials, 50 vacuum-sealed bags were confiscated and weighed a combined 53 pounds, five ounces. Officials say the confiscated marijuana has a street value of about $250,000 in the United States. This same amount could be worth two to three times more in Paris, according to officials.