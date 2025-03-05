Information wanted after young child found wandering in Northeast DC
article
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for answers after finding a young child wandering in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.
Officers are seeking the public’s help to identify a child, approximately three or four years old, who was found in the 5000 block of Clay Place, NE, on Wednesday, March 5.
The Jane Doe is described as a non-verbal black female. She was found wearing a pink shirt with a yellow giraffe and white clouds, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police immediately.
The Source: Metropolitan Police Department