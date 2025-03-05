Expand / Collapse search

Information wanted after young child found wandering in Northeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 5:46pm EST
The Brief

    • A three or four-year-old girl was found alone in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday.
    • The girl is described as a non-verbal black female, found wearing a pink shirt with a yellow giraffe and white clouds, blue jeans and white sneakers.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police immediately.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for answers after finding a young child wandering in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. 

Officers are seeking the public’s help to identify a child, approximately three or four years old, who was found in the 5000 block of Clay Place, NE, on Wednesday, March 5.

The Jane Doe is described as a non-verbal black female. She was found wearing a pink shirt with a yellow giraffe and white clouds, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police immediately.

