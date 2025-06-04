Infant’s remains discovered in crematory owner’s home: FOX 5 Exclusive

The Brief A family's infant's remains found in the home of a crematory owner. Funeral home had previously given them the wrong ashes. The family is suing for $10 million and demanding criminal charges.



A grieving family has finally been reunited with the remains of their infant son after a funeral home allegedly gave them the wrong ashes. However, new revelations have left them with more questions than answers.

Infant’s remains found

Chris Parham and LaQuanda Brown, mourning the loss of their two-month-old son, Coi’Seir, discovered that Heaven Bound Crematorium had not only lied about giving them the correct ashes but that their son’s body was later found decomposing in the same clothes he wore at his funeral.

Two weeks ago, the family finally received Coi’Seir’s ashes. But they soon learned that his body had not been discovered at the crematorium -- it was inside the home of Heaven Bound owners, Rosa Turner and Brandon Williams.

Wracked with questions, Brown and Parham feel they must restart the grieving process and remain uncertain that the remains they now possess truly belong to Coi’Seir.

What we know:

Heaven Bound has faced scrutiny for years. In 2017, the Maryland Death Services Oversight Board found the business improperly stored human remains. In January, the facility was shut down after investigators discovered human bodies stacked in cardboard boxes.

While public reports detailed bodies found at the business, none mentioned remains inside a private home. Attorney Sara Aguiniga, who represents Coi’Seir’s parents, said she has never encountered a case like this.

Parham and Brown had entrusted Stewart Funeral Home in Washington, D.C., with their son’s arrangements. They remain unsure how Coi’Seir’s body ended up with the owners of Heaven Bound but believe they were deceived.

Family seeks justice

The family is suing Stewart Funeral Home, Heaven Bound, and its owners for $10 million each, while also calling for criminal charges.

FOX 5 has confirmed that a criminal investigation into the case is ongoing.

