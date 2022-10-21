Incorrect voter notices sent out in Virginia towns, officials say

Election officials in Virginia are working to fix an issue where voter notices with incorrect information were sent out to voters.

According to the Virginia Commissioner of Elections, Susan Beals, the notices were sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico, and Vienna.

Beals says the notices contained incorrect voting location information.

"Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth," a press release from Beals explained. "A second mailing of 31,000 sent to voters whose original notice did not include their town district number contained wrong polling place locations."

According to the press release, the Prince William County and Fairfax County Registrars are sending out corrected notices to any impacted voter.

Voters can check their voting information by clicking here or by calling 804-864-8901 and dialing 0.