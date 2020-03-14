In sickness and in health: masked couple takes engagement pics on the Hill

article

For better or for worse, a couple pressed ahead with their Capitol Hill engagement photos in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shaun Lara and his bride-to-be donned face masks during the photo opp Friday on the Hill. Ben Finch took the photos and shared them with Fox 5.

The photo session came in the midst of precautions over the coronavirus outbreak. Schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are all closed for the next few weeks, and so are many of the District's top attractions including the Smithsonian. Many workplaces are telling employees to stay home and work remotely in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

List of school closings due to coronavirus concerns in DC, Maryland and Virginia

There is some good news on the coronavirus front, however: officials say the first three people to test positive in Maryland are now fully recovered and can resume their normal lives.

RELATED: Trump won’t be tested for virus, doc says; 2 more Mar-a-Lago guests test positive